Google's Spell Up Chrome Experiment is a voice-activated word game that teaches English

Google has launched a new Chrome Experiment that helps people learn English. It's a voice-activated game that is free to run and use.

Called Spell Up, Google described the experiment as a "new word game" - sort of like a "virtual spelling bee, with a twist." All you need is the Google Chrome browser installed on a device with a microphone, and your voice, of course. With these tools, you can use Spell Up to improve your English. Spell Up works best on computer and on Android mobile device. It also works on iOS devices, but you’ll need to type rather than talk.

Spell Up's gameplay is very simple: correctly spell, pronounce, arrange, and guess mystery English words on command. If you are successful, the words will visually stack on top of each other to form a word tower. The higher the tower gets, the more difficult the game becomes. You'll also an earn bonuses and coins to level up faster. If you fail at any of the challenges, your tower will come crashing down.

"We worked with game designers and teachers to make Spell Up both fun and educational," Google explained in a blog post. "Whether you’re just learning English or you’re already a pro, check it out! And if you’re a teacher, we encourage you to try it out in your classroom."

Watch the trailer above to learn more about Spell Up.