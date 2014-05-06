Google Maps for mobile update adds Uber integration, improved transit info and offline support, and more

Google Maps for Android and iOS has updated with a number of features including offline support for a specific area.

Starting with offline support, Google said the updated Google Maps app will now let you search an area, tap a place, then select “Save map to use offline,” and assign a custom map name. To access this specific map when the internet goes kaput, just sign-in, tap the profile icon next to the search box in the top right corner, and scroll to all your saved maps.

Other new Maps features include Lane guidance and Filters. Specifically, the mobile app will now help you with turns and exits. If you're in the US and parts of Canada and Japan, Lane guidance will show you which lane to stay in or move to while driving. You'll also see alternate routes while navigating. As for Filters, it will let you fine-tune search results by opening hours, rating, price, and more.

Google also announced a new integration partnership with Uber. For instance, if you have the Uber app installed, you'll be able to compare your ride with transit and walking directions directly from Google Maps. Choosing the new Uber option will then open the Uber app. For those of you who prefer other means of public transit, Google Maps will now show more than a million public transit stops.

But that's not all: You will now have the opportunity to see the "most accurate transit information". Simply search for directions, then tap a train icon, and select “Depart at”. You'll be able to choose the time and day you want to leave - or even “last train home”. And finally, Google Maps now allows you to remember where you parked. Just hit the star icon to save a location for later.

"So, next time you’re caught up in a whirlwind of activity, make navigating your world a little easier. Take a moment to grab your phone, open up the Google Maps app, and find all you need to search, navigate and explore the world around you. Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered," Google explained, while also noting you'll find more Street View imagery for places like the Gateway Arch and the Taj Mahal.

