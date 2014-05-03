  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Google Now cards now stay loaded when the internet goes out

|
  Google Now cards now stay loaded when the internet goes out
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!

You can now continue accessing Google Now cards when your internet connection goes kaput in a subway tunnel or anywhere else. 

Google Now is a great tool for serving up cards packed with personalised data, such as meeting times and location information stored in emails, though it's also been an annoying service in that the cards requires a constant internet connection. Starting today however, the Google Search app for Android, the app that features Google Now, comes with offline support. That means you can still view all of your informational cards when the internet is out. 

"Next time you’re on the subway and want to check on your day’s appointments with Google Now, you won’t have to worry about lack of cell service. Starting today your Google Now cards stay loaded, even when you lose service in the subway… or your favorite underground bar!" announced Google in a Google+ post. You will need to update the Google Search App for Android in order to get offline support.

READ: Cortana vs Google Now vs Siri: Battle of the personal assistants

Google Now is a two-year-old personal assistant developed by Google. It responds to voice and text queries and serves up relevant information (in the form of specialised cards) based on your repeated habits, location data, search history, and information leveraged from the Knowledge Graph. You can access Google Now in Google's Search apps for Android and iOS and in the Google Chrome browser.

PopularIn Apps
Another Facebook privacy scandal: devs had access to the photos of 6.8 million users
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Comments