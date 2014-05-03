  Google Now cards now stay loaded when the internet goes out

You can now continue accessing Google Now cards when your internet connection goes kaput in a subway tunnel or anywhere else.

Google Now is a great tool for serving up cards packed with personalised data, such as meeting times and location information stored in emails, though it's also been an annoying service in that the cards requires a constant internet connection. Starting today however, the Google Search app for Android, the app that features Google Now, comes with offline support. That means you can still view all of your informational cards when the internet is out.

"Next time you’re on the subway and want to check on your day’s appointments with Google Now, you won’t have to worry about lack of cell service. Starting today your Google Now cards stay loaded, even when you lose service in the subway… or your favorite underground bar!" announced Google in a Google+ post. You will need to update the Google Search App for Android in order to get offline support.

READ: Cortana vs Google Now vs Siri: Battle of the personal assistants

Google Now is a two-year-old personal assistant developed by Google. It responds to voice and text queries and serves up relevant information (in the form of specialised cards) based on your repeated habits, location data, search history, and information leveraged from the Knowledge Graph. You can access Google Now in Google's Search apps for Android and iOS and in the Google Chrome browser.