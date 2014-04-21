  Google's Hangouts for Android app now merges text and chat messages

Google has updated its Hangouts for Android app to include combined conversations.

Specifically, the app now merges text/SMS and Hangout messages into a single conversation. The different message types are defined by a label below texted replies (an example: "via SMS"). Oh, and sent messages are green when sent as a Hangout message or white when sent as an SMS.

"You can control whether you want to send a message via Hangouts or SMS with the flip of a switch, and different message types will be easy to tell apart in the conversation," announced Google in Google+ post. "Of course, you can always merge and unmerge conversations if you’d like."

Apart from merged messages, the updated Hangouts for Android app now features a simplified contact list that shows "People you Hangout With" and regular phone contacts. You'll also be able to add the Hangouts widget to your home screen for quicker access to your recent conversations.

The latest version of Hangouts is rolling out to the Google Play Store this week. Download it when you get a chance, and let us know in the comments if you appreciate the merging of text and chat messages.