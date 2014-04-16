  1. Home
Google Camera app for Android with Lens Blur and Photo Sphere launches

Google has launched a camera app in the Google Play Store. It's called Google Camera.

"Today we’re launching Google Camera, a new app for your Android phone or tablet that makes it easy to take quick photos and videos. And being behind the lens just got more fun with new creative picture modes," announced Google.

The Google Camera app sports a clean design that's all viewfinder but with an extra large capture button. As for photo features, modes, and effects - Google has added Lens Blur for blurring the background of any photo and achieving bokeh. This effect is all the rage right now.

READ: What is bokeh? Here's the photography effect explained

There's also an "improved" Panorama mode for capturing higher-resolution scenes in full width. And finally, Google has included its signature Photo Sphere mode. It takes "immersive 360 degree photos" that let you "look up, down, and all around" at up to 50MP.

To access any of these modes and effects, swipe from left in the app, and then just toggle between them. It's quite like the Moto X's camera app. Oh, and of course Google has added a video mode in the app. After all, what's a camera app without video functionality?

Google Camera is now available on the Play store. It works on all mobile devices running KitKat. Make sure you read Google's Research Blog for more details on Google Camera, as well. There's even an entire post about Lens Blur.

