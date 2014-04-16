  Google I/O registration is now open until Friday, but you won't know if you're in until 21 April

Starting today at 4 PM PDT, you can register to attend Google I/O. But that doesn't mean you are guaranteed admittance.

Google uses its Google I/O developer conference to make several product announcements. This year's conference will start on 25 June and end on 26 June in San Francisco at the Moscone West Hall. Google revealed in February that it would live-stream Google I/O, as well as make big changes to the registration process.

Specifically, a new lottery system will open today. Google said it will then randomly select and notify applicants. Previously, Google had a first-come, first-served process, and most Google I/O tickets sold out within an hour. That's no longer the case. Instead, you'll be able to register from 4 PM PDT on 15 April until 2 PM PDT on 18 April.

Google will choose applicants sometime next week, and then it will send the lucky winners their ticket confirmation emails "on or around" 21 April. General admission tickets to Google I/O cost $900 each, though a limited number of academic tickets will cost $300 each. For more information on sessions, keynotes, and registration details, check out the new Google I/O 2014 website.

All applicants need to have both a Google+ and Google Wallet account to register. Additionally, if you're a student, you will need a .edu email address to prove your enrollment at a university or college. Once you have all your ducks in a row, go to the registration applicant page. Good luck!