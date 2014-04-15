You can now insert Google+ photos into Gmail messages and re-size them inline

Google has improved its photo-sharing experience even further today, as the company now allows you to send photos stored in your Google+ account through Gmail on the web.

Google has introduced a photo attachment button in Gmail. The button allows you to see previews of your photos in Google+. And it doesn't matter if your photos were manually uploaded or automatically backed-up to your account. Once you browse through all of the preview images, you can add one photo or many into an email in Gmail simply by selecting them.

You can attach full albums, as well. But that's not all: Google said you'll be able to re-size individual images inline. That means you can click on the image while in the compose message mode, and then just drag to size. There's also a few pre-set scaling options like small or best fit. All of these Google+ and Gmail photo features will begin rolling out to web users starting today.

You should also check out Pocket-lint's breakdown of Google+ Photos, if you have a chance. It provides a closer look at Auto Awesome, Auto Enhance, and other features buried within Google's social network. Unlike Google+ photos in Gmail however, many of the auto features we covered work on both the web and mobile devices.