Here's how to disable Google+ view counts on your public profile

Google+ has added total view counts to your public profile. And this isn't an April Fools joke.

Starting today, when you look at your profile or someone else's profile, you can see the total number of views for that page, as well as posts and photos. Keep in mind that view counts won't always appear in real time, and they might not be exact either.

If you're one of those people who want to hide the view count of your profile and other content, you're in luck: Google has provided the option to hide your view count, meaning your total views will not be visible to friends or public. Because of this, you might not see view counts on some pages.

Pocket-lint has provided a step-by-step guide on how you can use your settings to choose whether people can see the number of times your profile and content have been viewed. Keep on reading if you'd like to know more.

1. Go to Google+ on a desktop. Make sure to sign in with your Google account credentials.

2. Click Home in the upper left corner.

3. Go to Settings, and then scroll to Profile.

4. Uncheck the box to the left of “Show how many times your profile and content have been viewed."

5. And that's it. If you change your mind and want to re-enable view counts, just check the box to the left of “Show how many times your profile and content have been viewed."

Note: Google said you can't adjust view count settings from Google+ on Android, iOS, or mobile web, though the functionality will likely land soon. For now however, use a desktop computer to hide or show your view count.