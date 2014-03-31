  Rdio and Crackle add Chromecast support, letting you cast more music and videos to your TV

Music streaming service Rdio and Sony Picture's Crackle have both updated with support for Chromecast.

To use the Rdio app with Chromecast, just press the cast icon in Rdio for iOS, Android, or web. You'll of course need to own Google's Chromecast device and have your television input switched over, but other than that, you should be able to start streaming music straight away. Oh, if you’re new to Rdio, you can start a free trial by simply downloading the Rdio app and registering. Rdio is available in more than 35 countries.

As for Crackle, which offers a decent library of movies, TV, and original programming, just press the cast icon in Crackle for iOS, Android, or web. Crackle's support for Chromecast works just like Rdio's support for Chromecast. Simples. Also - Crackle is available in the US, UK, South America, Central America, and Australia, among other places.

Google released Chromecast - a $35 HDMI dongle that plugs into your television - in 2013, allowing you to beam songs, albums, movies, pictures, and other types of content from apps on a mobile device or desktop browser to your big screen. Although it is nearly a year old, the streaming device only recently launched in the UK for £30

Chromecast is compatible with Android tablets and smartphones, as well as iPhones, iPads, Chrome for Mac and Chrome for Windows.