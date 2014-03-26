  Google I/O 2014 website is now live, with registration kicking off 8 April

Google has launched its Google I/O 2014 website, allowing you to get a preview of this year's conference and to register for it next month.

Google uses its Google I/O developer conference to make several product announcements. This year's conference will be held from 25 June to 26 June in San Francisco at the Moscone West Hall. Google revealed in February that it would live-stream Google I/O, as well as make big changes to the registration process. A new lottery system will open in April, for instance, in which Google will randomly select and notify applicants.

Previously, Google had a first-come, first-served process, and most Google I/O tickets sold out within an hour. That's no longer the case. Instead, you'll be able to register from 5AM PDT on 8 April until 5PM PDT on 10 April. Google will choose applicants at random and then send ticket confirmation emails. That's good news for people who have never been able to attend Google I/O, but bad news for those who generally register first.

READ: Google schedules Google I/O conference for late June

General admission tickets to Google I/O cost $900 each, though a limited number of academic tickets will cost $300 each. For more information on sessions, keynotes, and everything else conference-related, check out the new Google I/O 2014 website.

Note: Google's February announcement originally said registration would open from 7 April until 9 April. Those dates have now been changed, as mentioned above.