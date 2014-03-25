  1. Home
HTC plans BlinkFeed software for Android devices from other companies

|
HTC won't be selfish with the new version of BlinkFeed within Sense 6.0, planning to bring the app to Android devices from other manufacturers. 

"Following its popularity with HTC users, HTC will now make HTC BlinkFeed available to other Android devices, launching on the Google Play store soon," HTC said in a statement on Tuesday.

This is significant for the BlinkFeed software, not only because it will be available for more users, but gives HTC the chance to update BlinkFeed more frequently through Google Play. In the past, it would have to update BlinkFeed through system updates through carriers - a lengthy process. 

The new version of BlinkFeed introduced in Sense 6.0 on the new HTC One features a better free scrolling action with bigger images and, like the apps tray, loses the top weather clock if you don't have it set as the default home location. There's new ways to control content, new user-interface changes, and the ability for third-party app developers to display content, like Fitbit

Read: HTC Sense 6.0 vs Sense 5.5: New features, tweaks and changes reviewed

One of the other changes that comes with Sense 6.0 is that the Gallery, Zoe and the TV apps are now independent, so HTC can update features on these things more frequently, without that being part of a wider Sense update. They appeared on Google Play on Tuesday to accompany the new HTC One's launch. 

The BlinkFeed app was released on Google Play on Tuesday, as well, but for now only works with the new HTC One. HTC said BlinkFeed will extend to other Android devices "soon". It hasn't detailed which devices specifically. 

