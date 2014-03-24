  Google's Chrome desktop browser finally adds Google Now cards and notifications

Google has updated Chrome for Mac and Windows today, finally bringing Google Now cards and notifications to its desktop browser.

In January, Google Now appeared in the Mac and Windows build of Chrome Canary. That's a developer, or pre-release, version of Google's desktop web browser. The integration made Google Now alerts available for desktops. Specifically, it served up Google Now cards and notifications for things like weather, sports, traffic and reminders, though some notifications were based on the location of users' smartphones and tablets. Google has officially now added this Google Now integration into the stable version of its desktop Chrome browser.

Google Now is a year-old Android and iOS service that's designed to answers questions and make recommendation. It displays relevant data, for instance, in the form of specialised cards. It also passively serves up information that you might want, based on your search habits. Google has continuously added new cards, alerts, and notification features to Google Now since launch. The company has also been working on Google Now integration for Chrome desktop since at least last summer.

To get started using Google Now on either Mac or Windows, just log into Chrome on the desktop with the same Google Now account you're using on iOS or Android. Google Now notifications in the desktop Chrome browser will sync to Now notifications on your phone. Much like the integration that appeared in Chrome Canary in January, some cards and notifications will use location data from your smartphone to supply up-to-date information about contextually relevant data.

Google said you can edit your location settings on your Android or iOS device at any time, but you will need to manage your location settings for each device independently. Also, you'll only see location-based Google Now Cards on your desktop for devices that have Location Reporting turned on. More information about Google Now for Chrome desktop, as well as how to turn it off, is available on Google's support page.