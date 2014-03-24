Google's Photowall for Chromecast iOS app lands with web app, letting you doodle on and cast photos to TV

Google has released a new app on the iTunes App Store and Google Play that lets you doodle on images and then beam them to your television via Chromcast. It's called Photowall for Chromecast.

Photowall is different from App Street Software's Photo Wall app that has features for creating and sharing photo collages. Google's new app for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Android handsets, and Android tablets, is more about turning a Chromecast-connected television into a real-time photo frame.

Specifically, Photowall lets one or more people beam photos from their device to a television. Prior to casting them for all to see through the Chromecast HDMI dongle, you can also doodle on the photos. The app will even auto-create a YouTube video of your doodled photos, allowing you to share a photo presentation of sorts with anyone.

"Photowall for Chromecast is a new Chrome Experiment that lets people collaborate with images on the TV - using phones or tablets. Anyone can take a picture and send it to a Photowall to instantly see it on the big screen," explained Google in the app's description. "When you’re finished, a YouTube video of your Photowall is automatically generated."

READ: Chromecast is now available in the UK for £30, BBC iPlayer support included

Although Photowall's App Store link is now live, it is not allowing sign-ins or downloads for some, suggesting it could have landed too soon. Google is likely waiting to officially launch the app, because it also wants to introduce an Android version of Photowall. That's just speculation, though.

Keep in mind that Google just released Chromecast in the UK, so it'll be interesting to see if Photowall for Chromecast is available outside of the US.

Story updated with mention of Android availability.