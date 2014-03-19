  1. Home
Google Search for Android now lets you take a photo or video with 'OK Google' voice command

|
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide

Google has expanded the functionality of its "OK Google" voice search feature within the Google Search app on Android. It now lets you take photos or videos.

If your device is running Android 4.1 or higher, just open Google Search app. You'll then need to tap the microphone or say “Ok Google". And finally, say “take a photo” or “take a video". Google will promptly launch the camera app on your device. It'll even open your preferred mode - so you can capture the photo or video you want in the exact moment you want.

"The first home run in T-ball, the surprise proposal, or just that gorgeous sunset... Sometimes the perfect photo passes you by as you fumble with your phone to open the camera app," wrote Google in a Google+ post, explaining why it has updated the Google Search app with this functionality.

READ: Google Search update enables Ok Google in UK

The "OK Google" feature lets you do things like search, get directions, and send messages. After you ask Google a question, you can also hear the answer. If you have an older version of Android, you can always touch the microphone icon on the Home screen or in the Google Search app to launch "OK Google".

