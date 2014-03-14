Google Wallet tap-and-pay feature will soon require Android 4.4 KitKat

Google Wallet's tap-and-pay feature now requires devices running Android 4.4 KitKat, Google has started to alert consumers. The change will go into effect on 14 April.

That means older devices or anything not running the latest version of Android will only be able to use the Google Wallet mobile app and service for loyalty cards and offers, as well as sending money to friends, viewing orders, and making purchases with the physical Google Wallet card.

Previously, any device that supported Google Wallet could use tap and pay in the US. According to tech news website Droid-Life, Google Wallet users began receiving warning emails about the service change on Thursday night. As of Friday however, Google has officially updated its Wallet support page with the following information:

"Tap and pay functionality is available in the US, and requires an NFC-enabled Android device running 4.4 (KitKat) or higher on any carrier network. Not all devices running KitKat will support tap and pay," explained Google, noting the Samsung Galaxy Note III, Evo 4G LTE, and Nexus 7 (2012) won't support tap and pay.

Google Wallet, which released in 2011, uses NFC technology and allows you to make secure payments by simply tapping the phone on any PayPass-enabled terminal at checkout. This functionality is called tap and pay. With Wallet, you can also store debit cards, credit cards, loyalty cards, and redeem promotions.

Also, the Google Wallet app for iOS and Android introduced a new feature earlier this week - called Orders - that'll help you keep track of your purchases. Orders can auto-track your online orders and show you past orders all in one place.