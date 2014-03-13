Google Drive cloud storage introduces cheaper plans, offers 1TB for $9.99

Google has dramatically lowered pricing for Google Drive's monthly storage plans.

Apart from the free-of-charge 15GB plan that every user receives upon sign up, Google's cloud storage service will now offer 100GB for $1.99 (previously $4.99), 1TB for $9.99 (previously $49.99), and 10TB for $99.99. Google attributed the new pricing reductions to a "number of recent infrastructure improvements".

If you already pay for Google Drive storage, Google said you'll automatically move to a more affordable plan. You can always visit the Storage Purchase page on Google Drive to review your account, though. There's also a Help Center page that provides more details on storage options.

"Having launched Google Drive just two years ago, we’re excited that so many people are now using it as their go-to place for keeping all their files," wrote Google on its official blog. "We’re able to make it more affordable for you to keep everything safe and easy to reach on any device, from anywhere."

Google Drive is a multi-platform, two-year-old file storage and syncing service. It works across Drive, Gmail, and Google+ Photos, allowing you to store files in the cloud, as well as share files and collaborate. It supports a range of file types, including: images, videos, text files, Microsoft files, Adobe files, archives, etc.