  Google Wallet app adds Orders feature for tracking in US and viewing past orders

The Google Wallet app for iOS and Android has added a new feature that'll help you keep track of your purchases.

Called Orders, the new feature auto-tracks your online orders and shows all your past orders in one place. You need to activate the feature first, but then you’ll be able to see any receipts sent to your Gmail within the Google Wallet app. To activate Orders, download the latest version of Wallet, and then click Activate under Track Your Orders. You can also click on Orders in the menu to activate the feature.

Wallet works works with primary package carriers in the US, so you'll get notifications about your order status whenever it is updated. Notifications include whether your order is shipped, out for delivery, or delayed. As for viewing your past orders, it is like a little history section with all the details you need. You can view the products you’ve ordered, as well as merchant contact information and shipping details. Also, with Wallet, you're just one click away from the ability to call or email a merchant.

Google Wallet, which released in the US in 2011, allows you to store debit cards, credit cards, loyalty cards, and gift cards, as well as redeem promotions on a mobile device. The app also uses near field communication technology, meaning you can make secure payments by simply tapping the phone on any PayPass-enabled terminal at checkout.

The latest version of the Google Wallet app for iOS and Android is now rolling out in the US with its new Orders feature.