  Man Utd plans to beam fans' live videos pitchside during Liverpool match, using Google+ Hangouts

Manchester United and Google have partnered to launch Front Row, an incentive for fans of the football team around the world to get their live reactions to matches beamed to the side of the pitch.

Using Google+ Hangouts, selected fans will have their live video streams shown on the digital pitchside hoardings during a match in order to have their support join those able to be there on the day.

The first match to feature Front Row is the upcoming clash with title-chasers and bitter North West rivals Liverpool on 16 March. Man Utd and Liverpool matches are always hard-fought affairs and this one will be no different, even though on their own terms, the Manchester club is struggling this season. The extra, streamed support could make a difference.

To be in with a chance of being featured on the video displays on the day, Manchester United fans need to post a picture on Google+ showing their "love, passion and commitment" to the club. They must share them publicly and tag them with #MUFrontRow.

As well as featuring during the match, the chosen fans will receive professional photographs of their appearance and a welcome on the official Man Utd Google+ page. You can find out more about Front Row there.