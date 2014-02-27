Google Chrome beta adds built-in 'Ok Google' voice search
Google Chrome will get voice search built-in for all users, if a new beta released on Thursday is any indication.
Google updated the Chrome Canary (beta) build with the addition of its "Ok Google" search functionality, made popular on several Android handsets.
Read: OK Google: Voice search next frontier for Google as it looks beyond the link list mentality
So now you won't need to type to make a search. Instead, you simply say "Ok Google" on Google.com and then start speaking your search term. With the feature you can also set a timer and create a reminder for Google Now: “Ok Google, remind me to pick up dessert at 6pm tonight.”
It's not yet available in the stable version of Chrome made for the masses, but features added in the Chrome beta are often an indication of what's to come. Those who use the Chrome beta build can enable this feature by visiting Google.com and clicking on the mic icon and then clicking on “Enable Ok Google."
"Ok Google" was first brought to Chrome by an official Google Voice Search Hotword extension through the Chrome browser Web Store. Like the Chrome beta, you simply say “Ok Google” and then ask your question when using the search engine; it doesn't work on other websites.
If you're on the stable version of Chrome, you can download the extension to give the voice search function a try. If you're adventurous, you can download the Chrome beta build for the functionality baked in.
