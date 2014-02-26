  Google: We never tried to buy WhatsApp, what are you talking about?

Google has denied claims on Wednesday that it made a bid for WhatsApp, before the messaging app was acquired by Facebook earlier this month for more than $16 billion.

Sundar Pichai, senior vice president of Android and Chrome at Google, called the the rumours "simply untrue" in an interview with British newspaper The Telegraph.

It wasn't just one publication who reported that Google made a $10 billion bid for WhatsApp before being outbid by Facebook. It was several.

“WhatsApp was definitely an exciting product,” Pichai said at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. “We never made an offer to acquire them. Press reports to the contrary are simply untrue.”

Pichai said rather than acquiring WhatsApp, Google made an effort to work more closely with the messaging app, that now serves 465 million people worldwide. He didn't offer specifics on what a partnership between the two companies may have yielded. But now that it's owned by Facebook, potential Google involvement with WhatsApp is likely not to happen.

Speaking at Mobile World Congress, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg said the acquisition of WhatsApp is a way to reach more users around the world, and bring the internet together. He called the price of $19 billion, once the stock and cash are added together, cheap.