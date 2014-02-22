  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Google Wi-Fi login app in the works to help US Starbucks goers get online faster, says report

|
  Google Wi-Fi login app in the works to help US Starbucks goers get online faster, says report

Google is developing a Wi-Fi authentication/login app for Android and iOS that will let you auto-connect to its free hotspots inside of Starbucks locations across the US, it's claimed.

Engadget has reported, citing the usual unnamed sources, that Google is internally discussing the Wi-Fi app. The app's main purpose would be enabling faster Wi-Fi connection to Google-Starbucks hotspots. That means it would skip terms of service agreements and other other tedious login processes that often delay people from getting online in a speedy manner.

Google announced last summer that it would begin offering free Wi-Fi connections to all 7,000 Starbucks stores in the US. Google's Wi-Fi network would roll out in Starbucks stores within 18 months, letting coffee drinkers browse the web 10x faster than before (though people in a Google Fiber city would get 100x faster speeds). With this new Wi-Fi app, Google would again be investing in making the web widely available at Starbucks locations.

READ: Google to offer free Wi-Fi at all 7,000 US Starbucks stores

Engadget warned there is no "definite guarantee" that Google would officially launch the Wi-Fi app. That said, the publication's report comes mere weeks after Google and several other companies revealed they had formed a coalition called WifiForward. It's initiative that is working to alleviate the Wi-Fi spectrum crunch, as well as improve and expand Wi-Fi networks.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Instagram data portability tool will let you download a copy of your data
  2. Zuckerberg goes to DC: 9 ridiculous moments from the hearings
  3. Snap Spectacles 2.0: New pair of Spectacles pop up in FCC filing
  4. Mark Zuckerberg dodges monopoly questions, suggests Facebook won't always be free
  5. What is HQ Trivia and how to play?
  1. Deezer arrives on Google Home, control your music with Google Assistant
  2. How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
  3. Facebook sends warning message to users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal
  4. Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
  5. Spotify will make a mystery 'news announcement' on 24 April

Comments