  Google Wi-Fi login app in the works to help US Starbucks goers get online faster, says report

Google is developing a Wi-Fi authentication/login app for Android and iOS that will let you auto-connect to its free hotspots inside of Starbucks locations across the US, it's claimed.

Engadget has reported, citing the usual unnamed sources, that Google is internally discussing the Wi-Fi app. The app's main purpose would be enabling faster Wi-Fi connection to Google-Starbucks hotspots. That means it would skip terms of service agreements and other other tedious login processes that often delay people from getting online in a speedy manner.

Google announced last summer that it would begin offering free Wi-Fi connections to all 7,000 Starbucks stores in the US. Google's Wi-Fi network would roll out in Starbucks stores within 18 months, letting coffee drinkers browse the web 10x faster than before (though people in a Google Fiber city would get 100x faster speeds). With this new Wi-Fi app, Google would again be investing in making the web widely available at Starbucks locations.

Engadget warned there is no "definite guarantee" that Google would officially launch the Wi-Fi app. That said, the publication's report comes mere weeks after Google and several other companies revealed they had formed a coalition called WifiForward. It's initiative that is working to alleviate the Wi-Fi spectrum crunch, as well as improve and expand Wi-Fi networks.