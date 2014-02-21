  Google shuts down BufferBox locker delivery service in favour of Google Shopping Express

Google is shutting down BufferBox less than two years after acquiring the Ontario-based service.

BufferBox, founded in 2011 and acquired by Google in November 2012, revealed via a blog post on Friday that it is "winding down" and that there are no plans to relaunch in the future. The company provides a service akin to Amazon's locker delivery service, in which online shoppers can have their parcels shipped to a physical locker for pickup anytime.

The concept is certainly nifty, but the market is already brimming with many delivery services - including Google's own Google Shopping Express that's currently limited to the San Francisco Bay Area. In fact, the BufferBox team revealed it would bring its "learnings, technology and expertise" to future Google Shopping products like Google Shopping Express.

"We want to thank all of our amazing users, partners, fans, and the startup community who’ve supported us from the very beginning," wrote BufferBox on its blog. "We’re more committed than ever to building products that help people around the world shop easier, and are excited to continue working with the rest of the Google team to bring that to you soon."

BufferBox will stop allowing new customer signups on 21 February, and it will no longer accept packages on 31 March. The absolute last day you can pick up your parcels from a BufferBox location is 21 April. More information about BufferBox's closure is available at its FAQ page.