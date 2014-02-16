  Google acquires SlickLogin to use sounds for passwords

Google has acquired SlickLogins, the startup that wants to use sounds as passwords.

SlickLogin announced on its website on Sunday it "is joining Google, a company that shares our core beliefs that logging in should be easy instead of frustrating, and authentication should be effective without getting in the way." We have confirmed with Google that this is indeed the case.

SlickLogin is based in Israel and has been testing software that emits a password from a smartphone to be picked up by a webpage for two-factor authentication. Google isn't saying what it plans to do with SlickLogin's technology, but presumably it could integrate the sounds as password functionality within its existing two-factor authentication made available for Google accounts.

The sound emitted by SlickLogin is high frequency, and in some cases, can't be heard by the human ear. It could prove much easier than Google's current two-factor authentication which consists of text messages or an application that gives users a code to use.

The SlickLogin team consists of three people: CEO Or Zelig, CTO Eran Galili, and VP of research Ori Kabeli. The three will continue their research in Israel. Essentially, this acquisition seems like an acqui-hire, aka Google buying the talent to make products, rather than the product itself.

"Google was the first company to offer 2-step verification to everyone, for free - and they're working on some great ideas that will make the internet safer for everyone," SlickLogin wrote on its website. "We couldn`t be more excited to join their efforts."