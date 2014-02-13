  1. Home
Google Play Music updated with 'Fireplace Visualiser' to set the mood through your Chromecast

  Google Play Music updated with 'Fireplace Visualiser' to set the mood through your Chromecast
Google has released a visualiser feature within its Google Play Music service, letting you beam an image of a fireplace to your Chromecast. The company is calling it "the perfect way for you to set the mood" for Valentine's Day. 

To turn the feature on, click the Gear icon in the upper right corner in Google Play Music on the web and select “Labs.” Find the “Chromecast Fireplace Visualizer” lab and click “enable.” Then the next time you cast music to your Chromecast from your phone, tablet or web player, your television will display a "crackling fire instead of album art."

Google hasn't provided word of any other visualisation effects coming to the platform - which would be cool.

