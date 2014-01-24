  Glance turns Google Glass into a futuristic sex mirror

Glance doesn't actually bring the sex, you'll have to organise that yourself. But the Glance app on Google Glass will allow you to enjoy sex through the eyes, or the Glass camera, of your partner.

We can't imagine why you'd want to see yourself on the job. Especially while wearing Google Glass. But Glance creators say: "Having sex with Glance brings a completely new perspective. Experience sex like never before. Simply swipe to a new perspective. And enjoy the new view. When you connect your phone, you can even see what it’s like from any angle."

And if you were thinking this is a one off, know that Oculus Rift can use software that lets wearers swap bodies. The virtual reality headset lets you look yourself up and down but you'll see the perspective of someone else. Much like Glance plans to do.

To begin using the Glance app users simply say, "OK Glass, it's time", and to end use the rather apt phrase, "OK Glass, pull out". Classy.

Glance creators stress that none of the footage is stored anywhere, unless you choose to save it yourself. Otherwise, it will be lost forever.

Glance will launch as an app for iPhone and Google Glass. At the moment users can register interest on the Glance site, but a price and release date haven't been mentioned.

