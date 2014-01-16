  GlassFit's Race Yourself app uses Google Glass to turn exercise into a virtual reality game

Race Yourself is the app that Google Glass was built for, blending the real world with a virtual one to keep you fit.

Imagine a virtually created race with other runners all around you, or skiing through check points only you can see? All that and a map, speed, calories burned and time can be there at a glance.

Race Yourself was originally created by UK startup GlassFit who raised over £100,000 on CrowdCube. It's now appeared on the Race Yourself website where you can pre-order 10 exercise games for $10. There are also bundles that include a heart rate monitor or a bike cadence sensor. It will launch in spring - the likely public launch date for Google Glass.

Other games include a zombie chase where you have to escape undead hordes as you run, or a mini Tour de France for when you're cycling. It'll even display virtual loops to aim for when sky diving which looks like a mission straight out of GTA V to us.

READ: Google Glass news hub

We love the idea but imagine running with Glass on would be an uncomfortable affair. But GlassFit claims they don't bounce at all. We'll have to give it a try before we start splashing cash.

Perhaps the most exciting part is the spring 2014 release date. Since it's a Google Glass only app aimed at the public it's a fair assumption that Glass will arrive before or at the same time - which is the common consensus right now anyway.