  Geeksphone Revolution smartphone with dual-boot Android and Firefox OS spotted

Firefox OS might be a nice idea but to give up Android for it is a scary thought. That's why the Geeksphone has named this handset Revolution, to change users to Firefox OS but without losing Android, thanks to its dual-boot operating systems.

Geeksphone is the maker of the original Firefox OS developer phones, Keon and Peak, spotted almost a year ago. The Revolution looks very similar to these developer handsets but has a more premium speaker on the rear, shows off its Intel innards with a logo, has a flash with the camera, a more streamlined frame, and a larger screen.

Geeksphone's Firefox OS handsets, Keon and Peak, are sold out as developer-only handsets. So it appears Geeksphone is going to release the Revolution as a dual-boot smartphone without a Firefox-only alternative. This seems like a smart move as long as the price isn't silly.

The Geeksphone Revolution is rumoured to come with a 4.7-inch screen at 960 x 540 resolution (234ppi), an Intel processor, and a 2,000mAh battery. Price and release date are unknown at this stage but check back for more details as they emerge.