  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Geeksphone Revolution smartphone with dual-boot Android and Firefox OS spotted

|
  Geeksphone Revolution smartphone with dual-boot Android and Firefox OS spotted

Firefox OS might be a nice idea but to give up Android for it is a scary thought. That's why the Geeksphone has named this handset Revolution, to change users to Firefox OS but without losing Android, thanks to its dual-boot operating systems.

Geeksphone is the maker of the original Firefox OS developer phones, Keon and Peak, spotted almost a year ago. The Revolution looks very similar to these developer handsets but has a more premium speaker on the rear, shows off its Intel innards with a logo, has a flash with the camera, a more streamlined frame, and a larger screen.

READ: Mozilla reveals Firefox OS phone

Geeksphone's Firefox OS handsets, Keon and Peak, are sold out as developer-only handsets. So it appears Geeksphone is going to release the Revolution as a dual-boot smartphone without a Firefox-only alternative. This seems like a smart move as long as the price isn't silly.

The Geeksphone Revolution is rumoured to come with a 4.7-inch screen at 960 x 540 resolution (234ppi), an Intel processor, and a 2,000mAh battery. Price and release date are unknown at this stage but check back for more details as they emerge.

PopularIn Apps
  1. What is Ed Balls Day and why is #EdBallsDay trending on Twitter?
  2. Facebook Messenger Kids: How does it work and where is it available?
  3. 7 best Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges 2018
  4. Amazon just hiked the price of Prime for US customers by 20 per cent
  5. Apple's iTunes desktop app has arrived in the Microsoft Store
  1. Three adds Snapchat to Go Binge, use it at no cost to data allowance
  2. New Snap Spectacles 2018: Everything you need to know
  3. Snappables: How to use Snap's new lenses with built-in AR games
  4. Gmail 2018 update: All the new features and how to get them now
  5. What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?

Comments