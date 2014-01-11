Here's how to stop anyone on Google+ from emailing your Gmail account

Google announced deeper integration between Gmail and Google+ on Thursday, confirming your Google+ connections will now auto-appear as potential recipients when composing an email.

Google has long kept Gmail contacts updated via Google+, but now the Internet giant allows its free email service to suggest your Google+ connections as recipients when you're composing a new message.

Google said its new feature will roll out “over the next couple of days” to anyone who uses both Gmail and Google+. However, if you'd like stop this feature (i.e., stop anyone on Google+ from emailing your Gmail account), you're in luck.

Pocket-lint has compiled a step-by-step guide on how to adjust your settings and disable the feature. Thus, you'll never get random emails from people on Google+. Check it out below.

But first, learn about how Google already tries to prevent Google+ connections from spamming your inbox...

Google's new Gmail/Google+ integration might seem like a serious breach of privacy, but Google has actually added a few security measures to protect you.

For instance, your email address isn't visible to Google+ connections unless you reply to their emails. Similarly, their email addresses aren't visible to you until you reply.

Google's new feature also works with Gmail’s inbox categories. That means emails from people in your circles will appear in the Primary category. All other Google+ messages will go to the Social category, if you've enabled this setting.

In addition, you'll only receive Google+ emails in the Social category once. That's because you must respond or add people to your circles in order to receive further communication.

Got it? Good. Now, if you still want to adjust your settings and disable the feature, continue reading.

Gmail will let you control whether people on Google+ can email you with a new setting called “Email via Google+”. If this setting isn't visible yet, then it hasn’t rolled out to your account. Be patient - it'll land soon.

With this setting, you can choose the type of people on Google+ who can email you. This includes "anyone on Google+," "extended circles," "circles," and "no one." To choose your preference, follow the steps below.

Go to Gmail’s setting page. (Just click the gear symbol in the top right of Gmail, and then click select Settings.) Scroll down to the “Email via Google+” section under the “General” tab. Click the drop-down menu, and then change “Anyone on Google+” to your preference. (Selecting “No one" will completely disable Google's new feature.) Scroll to the bottom of the page, and then click on “Save Changes".

Voila! You've disabled Google's new feature. You no longer need to worry about receiving emails from anyone on Google+