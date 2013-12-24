  Ubuntu Touch gets official dual-boot with Android

One of the tough parts about changing mobile operating system is sacrificing what you already have. Canonical aims to tackle this by offering dual-boot with Ubuntu and Android.

While Ubuntu OS gets near, with hardware for the system on the horizon for 2014, it’s interesting that Android users can now try it on their current device. Although this dual-boot system is limited to official Canonical support or community support phones.

Also it’s not recommended for anyone who doesn’t know what they’re doing, as the dual-boot will flash the Android recovery. So if you don’t know how to fix this then perhaps you should wait for the Ubuntu official hardware to arrive.

The great thing about Ubuntu Touch is that it blend together the desktop Ubuntu and the mobile OS allowing for use of apps across platforms. A bit like an open source version of what Windows Phone aims to do.