  Need a little Christmas spirit? Elf movie is now free on US Google Play

Ah, Christmas movies. They're the perfect solution for getting into the Christmas spirit. And with Christmas just five days a way, Google thinks you should get the spirit-train rolling.

That's why the company has decided to offer a classic Christmas movie to US-based Google Play Store users as a "limited time movie gift". The movie Elf is now a free download for an unspecified amount of time, though we've contacted Google to find out when the deal might end.

Warner Brothers released Elf in 2003. It stars Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Mary Steenburgen, Zooey Deschanel, Peter Dinklage, and many other popular actors. Oh, and Jon Favreau directed it. He's done other blockbusters like Iron Man, The Avengers and Cowboys & Aliens.

As for what the Christmas movie is about (aside from Christmas), IMDB.com offers the following one-line: "After inadvertently wreaking havoc on the elf community due to his ungainly size, a man raised as an elf at the North Pole is sent to the US in search of his true identity."

Elf costs $14.99 (£9) on Apple's App Store. So, if you'd like to simultaneously save money and get all festive this year, hurry up and grab your free movie today. Elf currently has a 4.5-star rating based on thousands of reviews on the Google Play Store.

Update: The US Google Play Store is also offering free Christmas music from popular artists. The sale is limited-time only, and it includes tunes from Nick Lowe, Sonny and the Sunsets, Trombone Shorty, and more.