  Gresso Radical luxury smartphone puts Android in solid titanium, yours for just $2,000

Luxury mobile phone brand Gresso has launched its first Android smartphone for those with two grand or more in their pockets. The Gresso Radical comes cased in solid titanium, has a 4.5-inch Gorilla Glass-protected 960 x 540 screen and a 1.2GHz quad-core processor.

As a first for the smartphone business, it comes with sensor keys made of titanium and weighs no less than 219g. There are three options available, with the distinguishing difference being the logo plate on the front and right-hard side being made of different materials for each model.

The Gresso Radical R1 has a titanium logo and costs $1,800 (£1,100), the Radical R2 has an 18K yellow gold plate and costs $2,300 and the Radicial R3 comes with an 18K white gold logo and also costs $2,300.

Other specifications include an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, 36GB of internal storage, dual-SIM card support and the operating system shipped is Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean.

Only 999 Gresso Radical phones have been made, so once they're gone they're gone. Shipping is free, you might be pleased to know.

Find out more from gresso.com. The Gresso Radical will also be shown at CES 2014. Pocket-lint will be there to bring you more.