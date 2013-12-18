Be addicted, be very addicted, to the Google Santa Tracker Gumballs online game
If you have no spare time, and yet are inexplicably reading this, stop now. Do yourself a favour and don’t read on only to hear about the Google Santa Tracker Gumballs game. It’s dangerously addictive.
How can an online game with only two buttons be dangerously addictive? You may forget to eat, or blink, or breath. Okay now we’re overselling it. But that dose of hyperbole should have got rid of those with enough guilt to hold down a job. The rest of you lot, congratulations you’re about to get that feeling Tetris gave, or that first round of Bejeweled delivered. And it’s also packing an equally upbeat soundtrack.
The simple game delivers sweets from an elf controlling a tube. They fall on to laid out sugar canes and you control the tilt of the entire board. Guide the sweets to the chute ready for Santa to deliver. Sounds easy enough so far. But with curled ends to keep the sweets from rolling off at certain places, and multiple sweets delivered, this gets difficult fast.
We got up to level 11 then realised we needed to write something about this. It’s as addictive as sweets but, in terms of productivity, probably worse for you. But then aren’t all the best things?
Enjoy, compliments of Google.
- What is Ed Balls Day and why is #EdBallsDay trending on Twitter?
- Facebook Messenger Kids: How does it work and where is it available?
- 7 best Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges 2018
- Amazon just hiked the price of Prime for US customers by 20 per cent
- Apple's iTunes desktop app has arrived in the Microsoft Store
- Three adds Snapchat to Go Binge, use it at no cost to data allowance
- New Snap Spectacles 2018: Everything you need to know
- Snappables: How to use Snap's new lenses with built-in AR games
- Gmail 2018 update: All the new features and how to get them now
- What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
Comments