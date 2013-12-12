  Google+ for Android update adds photo, notification and search features

There's a new version of Google+ for Android, and it brings a host of new features and holiday fun.

The first new addition is a feature that actually rolled out to Google+ for desktop last week, and that is the #AutoAwesome snow animation. Just open one of your photos, shake your device, and a digital snow animation will appear in the foreground. If you like what you see, shake again to save.

The second feature improves search. You can now search for posts, people, photos and communities all from the Search box. Just tap "Search", then type what you want. Similar to this new functionality, you can explore content by categories, starting today. Go to the What’s Hot stream, and then you'll see different categories like Music, Science, Sports and Photography.

One of the most helpful enhancements to Google+ is the ability to adjust who can notify you. Adjust your “Who can notify me” settings, naturally, and notifications from others will then appear in “Everything else". At that point, if you so desire, you can read notifications from everyone else when it's convenient for you.

The new Google+ for Android app is rolling out gradually to Google Play. Let us know in the comments what you think of this latest version.