  Android Device Manager app now available on Google Play Store

Google announced an online Android Device Manager in August to help people find their lost Android devices and keep their data safe and secure. Now the service is available in app form on the Google Play Store.

According to the app's description, the Android Device Manager for Android app will locate lost devices associated with your Google account and help keep your device and data secure by resetting the screen-lock PIN and erasing all data on the phone.

The app's functionality isn't much different from the online Android Device Manager. When the website launched in August, Google said the online Android Device Manager would locate and ring any misplaced Android device at maximum volume (even if it's on silent or vibrate mode). A map feature would also allows users to locate their devices in real time.

Apple has long offered a similar service and app, called Find My iPhone (as well as Find My iPad, Find MyiPod or Find My Mac), and it allows for remote location-tracking of iOS devices and Mac computers. It's available for iOS 5 or later and OS X 10.7.5 Lion or later through iCloud.

Google revealed in August that a complementary Android app for its online Android Device Manager would eventually launch and be available for devices running Android 2.2 or above. It would also require users to sign into their Google Accounts. Though it's been four long months, the app is now available for download.

The app went live today and already has a near-perfect rating based on hundreds of reviews.