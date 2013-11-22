Say cheese! Add credit and debit cards to Google Wallet for Android by snapping a pic

Not long after announcing that Google Wallet would have a physical Google Wallet Card, Google has updated its Google Wallet app for Android with the ability to add credit and debit cards just by taking a picture.

Specifically, this new feature in Google Wallet allows you to snap a picture of any debit/credit card, and then the app will capture both the number and the expiration date automatically. If you don't want to take a picture of your credit or debit cards to add to Google Wallet, you can you still add them the manual way.

Users will undoubtedly love the ease and convenience that this card-capture feature will provide, but it also begs the question as to whether it will help thieves steal credit and debit card information. After all, all they have to do is take a picture when you pull a card out of your wallet. And voila! They have all your information stored to their Google Wallet account.

All worries aside, it is still a pretty cool, time-saving feature.

Wallet's card-capture feature is also quite similar to what some financial institutions already offer in their apps, which is the ability to deposit a cheque just by taking a picture of it. The Chase app, for instance, captures both the cheque number and account details, and then it auto-deposits any cheque.

This latest update for the Google Wallet app also includes support for the physical Google Wallet Card, allowing you to spend your Wallet balance at millions of MasterCard locations or withdraw cash at ATMs. And of course there are your minor bug fixes and performance improvements bundled in as well.