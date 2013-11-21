  1. Home
Google Shopping experience gets overhauled just in time for Christmas

Let's face it, many people do the majority of their Christmas shopping online these days. You know it, we know it, and Google knows it too. That's why the search engine has updated its Google Shopping service just in time for the holiday season.

The new Google Shopping experience has a bunch of nifty features that make it easier to search, browse and buy, including preview details for things like colour, size, product description and online and retail store availability. You can also use the Shortlist tool at the top of the page for storing and tracking items that you want to keep your eye on.

Besides newly curated holiday lists for top gift categories such as Electronics and Google & Android Gadgets, Google Shopping will also now show you top trending toy searches for the month and which nostalgic gifts are making a comeback this year. Hint: it looks like Furbys and Easy-Bake Ovens are back in.

Google also wants to mimic the in-store experience by allowing you to view goods from all angles. So there's a new interactive 360-degree viewer for select items that will do just that. This feature, along with everything else that's new with Google Shopping, is available on both desktop and mobile devices.

google shopping experience gets overhauled just in time for christmas image 2

The Google Shopping service is accessible from the main Google homepage - or you can just Google.com/shopping.

