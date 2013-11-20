  1. Home
Google Wallet goes physical with Google Wallet prepaid debit card

Google wants Google Wallet to work. In fact, it wants you to embrace using your smartphone to pay for stuff so much that it has launched physical Google Wallet prepaid cards.

"Huh?" you may ask. It's as simple as this: Google thinks NFC and smartphones are the future of payments. Unfortunately, not everyone has adopted this theory as quickly as Google hoped. So to make people feel more comfortable about using Google Wallet, Google has catered to a certain group of people.

Those people are the ones who wonder about how they will ever pay for something - or have access to their Google Wallet balance - should they leave their smartphone at home. The answer: the Google Wallet Card.

The Google Wallet Card is a physical prepaid debit card. It allows access to your Google Wallet balance at ATMs, banks, or wherever a MasterCard Debit is accepted. Anyone in the US can request a Google Wallet Card from the Google Wallet desktop website starting today, but they'll have to go through Google's verification process first.

Once approved, the Google Wallet card will arrive on your doorstep in about two weeks.  Then you can then sign in to your Google Wallet account and follow the on-screen instructions for activating your new card on the desktop site or mobile app. Happy spending the good old fashion way via Google! 

