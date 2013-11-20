Google Play Newsstand app, a hub for all your favourite news sources

Google has launched a new product that allows you to discover and read all of your favourite magazines, newspapers and blogs in one place, and it's called Google Play Newsstand.

Google Play Newsstand is a new Android app for smartphones and tablets. Google says it brings together all of your favourite news sources in one place, puts the most interesting news up front, and shows stories based on your tastes.

You can use Play Newsstand to subscribe to magazines, newspapers, blogs and news sites, then Google will optimise your news sources for reading on a mobile device. This means you'll have a clean reading experience, as well as access to features and gestures like swiping to browse articles or the ability to view video from within the app.

More than 1,900 free and paid publications are available to subscribe to or follow. A few of the headline publications include The Los Angeles Times, The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, TMZ, NPR, etc. In addition, all articles in Play Newsstand are available when you’re offline. Just bookmark them to read later.

The launch of Play Newsstand means that the Google Play Magazines app in US, Canada, UK and Australia will be folded into Newsstand. So a simple update will make Play Magazines into Play Newsstand, while all other countries will have to download the new app from Google Play.

Similarly, Google Currents is no more. Users will have to upgrade Currents by downloading Newsstand, but Google says all of your favourite news sources will be transferred over. Out with the old and in with the new, as they always say. Though this time it's actually about merging the old into one, new product.