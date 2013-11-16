Google Winter Wonderlabs pop up in six US cities, showing off Nexus 7 and more
It's Christmastime...and Google wants parents to put a brand new Nexus 7 under their trees. To help push this tablet on to consumers during the holidays, the company has set up Winter Wonderlabs in six US cities.
Google described the Winter Wonderlabs as a place where friends and family members can visit and play with the latest gadgets. There are even giant snow globes in the temporary shops that will capture slow-mo video of you as you jump around in computer-generated snowfall.
Don't get too excited, though. There's no Glass on display. Google wants these shops to focus on the Nexus 7, Chromecast, Chromebooks and Google Play. But, when you're done having fun with everything, you can order any of Google's latest devices right from the Winter Wonderlabs.
READ: Acer C720-2848 Chromebook launches: Same as C720 but with half RAM
"Give the gift of Google this holiday season," said Google. "Take a break from the mall madness and listen to music, watch videos, play games or browse the web."
The Winter Wonderlabs are located in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Sacramento, Washington, DC and Paramus, NJ. Exact location details are available at Google's Wonderlab website.
Check out the video below for a closer look at Google's Winter Wonderlabs. It's in 3D, too! (Just click the 3D button.)
