  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Google Play Music lands for iOS - with free month of All Access streaming

|
Pocket-lint Google Play Music lands for iOS - with free month of All Access streaming
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial

Google revealed months ago that a Google Play Music app for iOS is in the works, and rumours from earlier this month even claimed that a launch was imminent. Well, enough with the waiting - the long-awaited iPhone app is finally here.

Google Play Music is now live in Apple's App Store - exactly six months after it was announced for Android and desktops. It's a free app that gives you access to 20,000 of your uploaded songs, and it lets you create playlists and share songs.

You can also access 20 million songs, create custom radio stations, get music recommendations, etc, through the All Access streaming service for $9.99 a month. There's a free-month trial available too - or you can just skip this service altogether.

Upon downloading Google Play Music, the app will prompt you to register on the desktop. You'll need to sign into your Google account and select what type of service package you want. The entire process takes about 5 seconds.

READ: Google Music should be coming to iOS later this month

Unfortunately, there's no iPad app at the moment, though you can always open the Google Play Music on iPad and view a non-pixelated blown up version (as seen above). 

9to5Mac reported that Google is working on an app designed specifically for iPad, as well as features like "I'm feeling lucky" and improved playback.

PopularIn Apps
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Google wants to officially ditch Hangouts for RCS messaging in 2020
Finally! Pokemon Go will add PvP trainer battles soon, Niantic teases
Plex now offers Tidal streaming with bundled subscriptions for both
Microsoft made a video to show off its new Office icons - see it here
Use Alexa to help shed some pounds, The Body Coach Joe Wicks gets own skill
Comments