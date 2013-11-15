Google Play Music lands for iOS - with free month of All Access streaming

Google revealed months ago that a Google Play Music app for iOS is in the works, and rumours from earlier this month even claimed that a launch was imminent. Well, enough with the waiting - the long-awaited iPhone app is finally here.

Google Play Music is now live in Apple's App Store - exactly six months after it was announced for Android and desktops. It's a free app that gives you access to 20,000 of your uploaded songs, and it lets you create playlists and share songs.

You can also access 20 million songs, create custom radio stations, get music recommendations, etc, through the All Access streaming service for $9.99 a month. There's a free-month trial available too - or you can just skip this service altogether.

Upon downloading Google Play Music, the app will prompt you to register on the desktop. You'll need to sign into your Google account and select what type of service package you want. The entire process takes about 5 seconds.

Unfortunately, there's no iPad app at the moment, though you can always open the Google Play Music on iPad and view a non-pixelated blown up version (as seen above).

9to5Mac reported that Google is working on an app designed specifically for iPad, as well as features like "I'm feeling lucky" and improved playback.