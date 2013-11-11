  Google Chrome beta will let you know which tabs are being noisy

It started with YouTube, but a new addition to the Google Chrome beta will let you know what tabs you have open are being noisy.

In fact, you can just visually scan the "tab row" and quickly find the culprit thanks to a sound indicator. This will allow you to quickly silence audio from SoundCloud, Vevo, Spotify, Pandora, and other websites. Google has also added an indication of which tab is using your webcam or which is beaming to your television over Chromecast.

Yes, we know what you're thinking - this is huge news indeed. It's a minor change, but can be very satisfying for the audiophile within all of us.

There's no word on when the new features will hit the mass release version of Chrome - also known as the stable build - but if you feel adventurous the Chrome beta is available for all to try.

Just imagine the day when over Google Now you can simply yell, "Shut up!"