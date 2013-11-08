Green Throttle pulls Arena app, first sign that market's not ready for an Android games console

Green Throttle has withdrawn its Arena gaming application from Google Play and the Amazon Appstore, effectively scrapping its original mission to have us use our Android devices as games consoles.

Unlike rivals Ouya and GameStick, who each have problems of their own, the Green Throttle system was mainly software driven, supplying just a wireless controller that connected to an existing tablet or smartphone. The original Arena controller used proprietary technologies to hook up to games sold and playable through the Green Throttle Area app, while a refresh added Bluetooth HID support so that the second generation joypad could work with more games.

That particular controller will continue to be sold until stocks run out, and those with the Arena app still installed will still be able to use it to play the games they bought and downloaded. Backend support will cease, however.

The company has released a statement of its decision to back out of the everyday games console market, but promises that it will "evolve" into something else. "The Green Throttle team has some important news to share. Beginning 8 November 8th, our Arena app will no longer be available on Google Play or the Amazon Appstore for Android and all backend support for the app will cease," it says on greenthrottle.com.

"We'll keep you posted on the evolution of Green Throttle."

What this means for the Android console gaming market in general is unknown, but it doesn't bode well. Ouya has already had to issue replacement controllers due to initial issues, and critical response has not been good. GameStick has continually slipped in release date. Mad Catz has taken an interesting path with its open ended M.O.J.O. games machine, which can also be used to stream media, access Netflix and the like, but has priced it at £219.99. You can get yourself a PS3 or Xbox 360 for less.