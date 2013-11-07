  Want some free Play Store cash? Get the Google Opinion Rewards app

We all like money. Better yet, we all like free money. And Google is handing some out for you to spend on the Google Play Store. All you need to do in return is answer a few questions about Katy Perry.

Google's Consumer Surveys division has launched a free Android app in the US called Google Opinion Rewards. It works like this: answer quick surveys and earn Google Play credits.

You'll get a notification about once a week, alerting you that a new, short and relevant survey is ready. Questions range from asking your opinion about artists and musicians to which brand logo you might like best. There's no right or wrong answer.

Google doesn't specify how much you'll get paid or how many questions you'll have to answer, but we tried it out and found the process quick and easy. We waited for approval first, then answered six questions about a TV service provider, and Google rewarded us $1 when finished. Simples.

So, what are you waiting for? Start downloading, answering and earning credit. Unfortunately, it's only available to US users at the moment. We've contacted Google to see if Brits will ever have access, and we'll update when that information becomes available.

Check out the video from Google below for more details.