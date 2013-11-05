Google Search for iOS updated: US iPhone users can say 'OK, Google' to go hands-free with Google Now

Google Now for Android is more robust than ever, and now some of those nifty features have arrived for the Google Search app for iOS.

A new update has landed, bringing notifications, reminders and new cards. More importantly, iPhone users can now say, "OK, Google" to search hands free.

The new Notifications can do all the usual notification-like things, including set appointments and events, notify you if a flight is running late, and tell you how to catch the last train home.

Reminders are just as simple, too. You can ask Google to remind you of things just by saying, "Remind me to buy coffee beans at Starbucks” or “Remind me to check out the fair this weekend”, etc. Google will remind by both time and location.

If you don't want to speak, you can also be reminded of when a TV show has a new episode or whatever just by searching and pressing the “remind me” button.

As for those new cards, iPhone users can now have cards for movie and concert tickets, flight boarding passes, car rental reservation confirmations, or even last-train-home warnings and upcoming local events.

Last, but not least, the Google Search app has a redesigned and simplified homepage, gestures to zoom or throw away images, one-touch sign-in for other Google apps, and improved voiceover accessibility.

Pretty decent update, right? Unfortunately, it looks like the update only supports US English. Hopefully support for UK English will come soon.