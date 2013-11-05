Brit manufacturer Kazam announces first wave of dual-SIM Android phones, Thunder and Trooper

Kazam is a new name in the smartphone business, having started only six months ago, but its ambitions are lofty considering it has just announced six new Android smartphones in two separate ranges.

Formed by two ex-HTC executives, the company is based in the UK and is concentrating specifically on affordable devices that are tailored for the European market and tastes. And they all have two SIM card slots for those who want the same handset for work and leisure.

Top of its range, but sitting comfortably in mid to entry-level is the Kazam Thunder Q4.5, a 4.5-inch phone with an 854 x 480 (FWVGA) IPS screen, 1.3GHz quad-core Mali 400MP2 processor and 1GB of RAM. It comes with Android 4.2 Jelly Bean in a stock experience and has 4GB of internal storage, expandable by up to a further 32GB through the microSD card slot.

An 8-megapixel camera is on the rear, with a 2-megapixel snapper on the front. The Thunder measures 136 x 64.6 x 8.9mm. And there's a 1,800mAh battery to keep things ticking along. Like with all of Kazam's phones, it is a 3G handset.

A 5-inch version will also be announced soon. The Q4.5 comes in black only.

The Trooper range is a touch more basic, but comes in a variety of different screen sizes, colours and with varying specifications.

The Kazam Trooper X3.5 is the smallest of the bunch, with a 3.5-inch 480 x 320 TFT screen, 1GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM and a 2-megapixel rear-facing camera. The front-facing camera is 0.3-megapixel, useful mainly for video calls.

It too has 4GB of storage space, with a microSD card slot capable of expanding that by up to a further 32GB. It measures 113 x 63 x 12.5mm.

The Trooper X4.0 has an improved 4-inch 800 x 480 TFT screen, but the same 1GHz dual-core processor. Most of the other specifications are also the same, except it features a 5-megapixel camera on the rear rather than the Q3.5's 2-megapixel equivalent.

The Trooper X4.5 has a 4.5-inch 854 x 800 TFT screen and ups the ante in processor terms, with a 1.2GHz dual-core Mali-400 chipset. It too has 512MB of RAM.

All other main spec is similar to the Q4.0.

It's a rise to a 5-inch 854 x 480 TFT screen for the Trooper X5.0, but everything else is the same as the X4.5 just about. And a Trooper X5.5 sports the biggest screen in the company's entire line-up, with a 5.5-inch 854 x 480 TFT display. The same processor and other specifications still apply, however.

All the Trooper models are available in dark blue, white and black, with a couple of them also being offered in grey.

"Today's announcement proves that Kazam is not about gimmicks or corporate bullshit, but delivering real value, by taking a fresh approach to mobile," said James Atkins, the company's CMO. "It is not enough to simply stand for one thing, Kazam must continue to invest in areas often overlooked, posing difficult questions and challenging convention."

Check out Kazam's website at kazam.mobi for more details.

Availability and pricing will be announced on a country by country basis soon.