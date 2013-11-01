  Google Barge to be the new home for Google X events and more

A mysterious barge has been getting work done on the shores of San Francisco. Only today has it been revealed that this is Google's latest guesthouse for Google X events.

The project, which has been more than a year in the making, is Google's attempt to upstage Apple while also creating a unique space for showing off its latest creations. Google X is the department responsible for future projects like Glass or its Wi-Fi balloons.

A source who has been on the boat said the first three floors are "dazzling showrooms" outfitted with chrome features and floor lighting. The upper deck is for partying, equipped with bars and comfortable seating. And because it's all made up of 40 interchangeable shipping containers new sections can be added at any time. Google could even send old rooms anywhere in the world after the event is over - perhaps for pop-up shops.

Google has kept this so quiet that even San Francisco's mayor said: "They’ve kept a secret from me as well." When the first event is planned hasn't been announced yet, but we can't think of a better way to launch the public version of Google Glass. Our invitation's in the post, right Google?