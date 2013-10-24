Plants vs Zombies 2 now available on Android, has full Google Play Game Services integration

PopCap has released Plants vs Zombies 2 for Android on Google Play. It is available globally and is the first game from the developer to feature full integration with Google Play Games Services.

Released on iPhone and iPad in August, the game is totally free to download and play with certain bonuses and power-ups available as in-app purchases.

It features a time travel theme and sets different levels in different eras, with different types of zombies to vanquish. There are even pirate zombies. Oh yes.

Initially, there are three worlds to explore with more than 60 levels at launch. More worlds and levels are coming soon.

There are also side-missions, mini-games and other challenges in every world that will tease your brain - as long as the zombies haven't munched on it first.

"With the arrival of Plants vs Zombies 2 on Android, we're effectively reaching a huge new audience of mobile players who have been eagerly awaiting the game," said Tony Leamer, franchise business director for the game.

"We're particularly pleased that the Android iteration of the game has all the great features and functionality found in other mobile editions."

Plants vs Zombies 2 is available on Google Play now. It is compatible with devices featuring Android 2.3 and up.