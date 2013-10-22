  BBM for iOS and Android rakes in 10M downloads in one day

Following the long-awaited release of BBM for iOS and Android on Monday, BlackBerry is out with numbers. BBM has been downloaded 10 million times in 24 hours, according to the Canada-based company which is calling the launch successful.

"I’m also pleased to say that BBM rose very quickly in the Apple App Store free app rankings in the first 24 hours, taking the number one slot in more than 75 countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, Indonesia and most of the Middle East," said Andrew Bocking, BBM head at BlackBerry.

BlackBerry's day one numbers follow word BBM for iOS and Android had been downloaded 5 million times in 8 hours after launch. The company is proud of positive reviews, on top of the download numbers.

"We have also seen overwhelmingly positive reviews on Google Play and the App Store," Bocking said. "In fact, BBM has earned 60,000 five-star reviews on Google Play from about 87,000 reviews."

Anticipation for the launch of BBM past the BlackBerry platform had been rising in recent weeks. So much that 6 million users registered to get information ahead of the app's release. Other users were put into a waiting list to install the app when it was released to the masses on Monday.