  Google Play event set for 24 October, invitations for a 'night out' begin to arrive

Google has begun sending out event invitations, requesting that the media join it for a night out with Google Play.

Upon the arrival of the invites, some reports immediately began to speculate about potential new hardware or Android announcements. Geek.com has reported that the event will not feature any hardware, clarifying that both the Nexus 5 and Nexus 10 will likely not debut at this particular event (despite a listing for the Nexus 5 having already leaked on Google Play).

You never really know, however. Google sent event invitations in July, only requesting that the media join it for "Breakfast with Sundar". With little to go on, it was hard to predict that the company would unveil new hardware. But it did. So, this Google Play event could simply be following a similar pattern (ie, vague intentions with a big reveal).

The invitation specifically mentions music, movies, games and even a special performance, so it's safe to assume that the event is strictly about the Google Play store. There's no clues surfacing yet about what that news could possibly entail, but at least you won't have long to wait.

Everything will kick off at 7PM in New York (2pm in the UK). The company tends to stream events on YouTube, so there could be another upcoming announcements about how to watch the news unfold live.

Update: AndroidPolice has claimed the Google Play event won't have any news at all. It seems odd that Google would hold an event for absolutely no newsworthy reason, so we've contacted Google to get at least a little more information. We'll update if additional details become available.