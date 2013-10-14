Google Mobile Meter system reportedly in the works, doles out rewards for tracking mobile usage

Google is developing a mobile system that'll compensate users who allow it to monitor their mobile activity.

Engadget reported that Google wants to analyse users' app usage, and it plans to do so with a project that it's internally readying. Called the Mobile Meter, the service uses iOS and Android apps that monitor app usage and web habits and sends the harvested data to Google.

Unnamed sources said Mobile Meter would be a voluntary service that will require participants to opt-in and give consent, and all data will be gathered anonymously to ensure privacy. It's worth noting, as Engadget did, that Google isn't the first company to reward users after tracking their mobile trends either, as Nielsen does the same type of monitoring with an Android app.

Google also already collects data - such as cropping feedback in the Google Maps - to help with improving products, though it appears Mobile Meter will allow Google to study the usage of both Android and iOS users in general. This could notably help the company get a clearer understanding of Apple's ecosystem.

Google hasn't confirmed the service's existence, but we've contacted the company for some clarification; it's unclear at the moment what exactly Google intends to track, whether it be specific apps or certain web metrics, as well as what types of rewards users can earn.